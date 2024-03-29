Francis Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 5.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,438,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 172,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

