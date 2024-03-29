Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRES)

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF (NASDAQ:TRES – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Defiance Treasury Alternative Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and a PE ratio of -2,333.25.

