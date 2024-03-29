John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 25th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLYB stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

