Francis Financial Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 2.91% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.