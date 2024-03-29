Francis Financial Inc. Invests $391,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.