Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Price Performance

Investors Title stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.99. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

