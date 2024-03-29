Fundamental Research Analysts Give Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) a $4.96 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a $4.96 target price on Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zepp Health Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

