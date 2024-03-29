StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 94.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

