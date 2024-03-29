FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance
Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.