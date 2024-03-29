FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

