Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Archer has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

