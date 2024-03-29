Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Archer Price Performance
Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Archer has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
Archer Company Profile
