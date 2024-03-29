Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

NYSE INSP opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,845,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,003,381. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

