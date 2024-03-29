GenTrust LLC Buys 9,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,709,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 74,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $15.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.