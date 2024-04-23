Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 245,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

