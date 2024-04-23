Mosaic Advisors LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Vertiv accounts for 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Vertiv by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.