Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.