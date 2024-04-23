Element Wealth LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

