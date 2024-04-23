Jet Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,112.42 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $134,112.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00188118 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,149.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.