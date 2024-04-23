Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $49.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. The company had a trading volume of 480,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,004. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

