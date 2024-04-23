XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $116.71 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. XYO has a market cap of $116.71 million and $790,766.17 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0088345 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,038,755.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

