Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 5th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 145,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,503. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

