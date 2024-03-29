Head to Head Analysis: NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) & Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) and Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCR Voyix and Diebold Nixdorf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $3.83 billion 0.48 -$423.00 million ($3.01) -4.20 Diebold Nixdorf $3.76 billion 0.34 $1.38 billion N/A N/A

Diebold Nixdorf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NCR Voyix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix -5.98% 21.46% 2.33% Diebold Nixdorf N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NCR Voyix and Diebold Nixdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NCR Voyix and Diebold Nixdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 1 5 0 2.83 Diebold Nixdorf 0 1 1 0 2.50

NCR Voyix presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.12%. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.72%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NCR Voyix beats Diebold Nixdorf on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers. The company also provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the hospitality industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. It also offers cloud-based and cloud-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and hospitality-oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. Additionally, the company provides managed network and infrastructure services to enterprise clients, as well as professional, field, and remote services for network technologies. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; modular and integrated point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems, as well as ordering kiosks. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

