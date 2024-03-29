HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.77 ($7.36) and last traded at €6.67 ($7.25). Approximately 2,343,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,846% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.63 ($7.21).

HelloFresh Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.08.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

