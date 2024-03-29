High Tide’s (HITI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of High Tide from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get High Tide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on High Tide

High Tide Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HITI opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,897,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 184,280 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.