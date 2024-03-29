Insider Buying: xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Hogan purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,725.49).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
xReality Group Company Profile
