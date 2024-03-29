Insider Buying: xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Hogan purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,725.49).

xReality Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

