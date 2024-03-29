Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases C$42,630.00 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.