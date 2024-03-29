Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases C$42,630.00 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00.
Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
