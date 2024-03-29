Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells $410,229.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,090,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,807,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

