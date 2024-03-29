Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,848,584.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel bought 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel bought 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 37.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

