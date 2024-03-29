PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Purchases $74,060.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $3.41 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.