Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Sells 47,239 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAVA. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

