Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
