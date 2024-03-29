iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

