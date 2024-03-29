Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.29.

Masimo Stock Up 1.6 %

Masimo stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

