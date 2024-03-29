Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

