M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

