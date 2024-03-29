Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

