Morgan Stanley Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $63.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $68.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

