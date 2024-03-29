Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $941.04 million and $31.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.05058150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.14121015 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $36,123,684.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.