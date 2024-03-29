Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

