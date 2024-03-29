PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.