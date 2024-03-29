Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Lifted by William Blair

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.11) per share.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

KROS stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,960,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,021,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

