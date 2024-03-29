Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

