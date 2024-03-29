Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.