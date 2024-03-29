Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ (RRGB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

