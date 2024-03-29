Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THO. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

