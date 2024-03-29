SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $524.34. The company had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

