SentinelOne’s (S) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on S. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.30 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,206,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.