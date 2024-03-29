Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.