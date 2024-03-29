Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TNL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

