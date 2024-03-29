Stellantis’ (STLA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.23.

Shares of STLA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

