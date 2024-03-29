Simeon George Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nkarta stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

