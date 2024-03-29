SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

